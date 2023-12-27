Man killed in Scott County crash on Christmas Eve

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police say one man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened on Cherry Blossom Way near Lexus Way around 5:30 a.m.

Officers say a van, driven by James Wolford, hit a rock wall head-on. Wolford died at the scene according to the Scott County Coroner.

Georgetown police say Wolford was likely unfamiliar with the area.

