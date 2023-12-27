Man killed in Scott County crash on Christmas Eve
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police say one man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.
Police say the crash happened on Cherry Blossom Way near Lexus Way around 5:30 a.m.
Officers say a van, driven by James Wolford, hit a rock wall head-on. Wolford died at the scene according to the Scott County Coroner.
Georgetown police say Wolford was likely unfamiliar with the area.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.