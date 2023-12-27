Everyday Kentucky
Multiple crashes cause temporary delays on I-75

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) confirmed multiple crashes on Interstate 75 Tuesday.

The crashes caused traffic to be temporarily backed up on the south side of London, spanning from Kentucky 192 to the 25-E Exit in Corbin.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported four crashes.

Officials did not confirm any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

