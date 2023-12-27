Everyday Kentucky
One found shot inside car in Lexington’s east end

Victim has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington's east end
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Lexington.

Police were called to Pemberton and 5th Streets Wednesday evening for a shooting with a victim.

When they got on scene, they found one victim shot inside a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police have no suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

