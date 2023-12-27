One found shot inside car in Lexington’s east end
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Lexington.
Police were called to Pemberton and 5th Streets Wednesday evening for a shooting with a victim.
When they got on scene, they found one victim shot inside a car.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police have no suspects at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
