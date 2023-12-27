Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

One person killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County

One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Lincoln County Coroner confirms one person has died after a collision involving a train.

The Lincoln County fire chief says a truck collided with a train in the Hustonville area Wednesday afternoon. One person died in the crash.

Emergency crews remain on scene as the investigation continues.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized, local veterans work to cover it up
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after...
Man dies after Madison Co. crash
FILE: Police lights
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington
Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern

Latest News

Vehicle theft
Lexington teen charged with vehicle thefts
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Man killed in Scott County crash on Christmas Eve
Viewer-submitted video shows large flames and smoke billowing from a home in Lincoln County
Lincoln Co. home destroyed in overnight fire
Roger McBeath, convicted in the death of a pregnant Scott County teen, told a parole board...
“I know I don’t deserve it”: Man convicted in death of Scott Co. teen does not want parole