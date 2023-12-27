One person killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Lincoln County Coroner confirms one person has died after a collision involving a train.

The Lincoln County fire chief says a truck collided with a train in the Hustonville area Wednesday afternoon. One person died in the crash.

Emergency crews remain on scene as the investigation continues.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

