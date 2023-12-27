One person killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Lincoln County Coroner confirms one person has died after a collision involving a train.
The Lincoln County fire chief says a truck collided with a train in the Hustonville area Wednesday afternoon. One person died in the crash.
Emergency crews remain on scene as the investigation continues.
WKYT has a crew heading to the scene.
This story will be updated as new details become available.
