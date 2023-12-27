Wayne Co. man charged with burglary

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a home.

Police said Dustin Southwood, 38, of Monticello, broke into a home on Dec. 20 while the homeowner was in the hospital.

Police added a family friend was checking the home, located on Hilltop View Road, when the person found Southwood inside.

Southwood reportedly said he was also checking on the home, but police said they were told by the family that his comment was a lie as they found a pry bar sticking out of a safe.

Southwood was charged with burglary. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

