Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Wayne Co. man charged with burglary

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a home.

Police said Dustin Southwood, 38, of Monticello, broke into a home on Dec. 20 while the homeowner was in the hospital.

Police added a family friend was checking the home, located on Hilltop View Road, when the person found Southwood inside.

Southwood reportedly said he was also checking on the home, but police said they were told by the family that his comment was a lie as they found a pry bar sticking out of a safe.

Southwood was charged with burglary. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern
Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized, local veterans work to cover it up
One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
Man killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County identified
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after...
Man dies after Madison Co. crash

Latest News

Victim has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington's east end
One found shot inside car in Lexington’s east end
Kentucky woman fires gun at husband and his girlfriend, police say
Kentucky woman fires gun at husband and his girlfriend, police say
Hannah Rupard faces five counts of criminal abuse for allegedly abusing her young child.
Kentucky mother accused of abusing baby
According to the state, about 43 percent of Kentucky’s schools do not have an assigned...
Despite requirement, hundreds of Kentucky schools without resource officers