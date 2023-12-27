Wildcats hold second Gator Bowl practice in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team is in Jacksonville, Florida preparing for the Gator Bowl on Friday. WKYT is following the Cats from the Sunshine State.

Kentucky is preparing to face Clemson in the Gator Bowl.

The team was on the practice field Wednesday afternoon on the campus of North Florida. It’s been over a month since the Wildcats took the field in the win over Louisville.

The Cats will look for another win over an ACC opponent to close out the season. Kentucky has won seven in a row against ACC competition.

“Confident, that’s the main word,” said Andru Phillips, UK defensive back. “We’re a band of brothers you know, everyone is out here having fun and we’re unified and we just want to go win this bowl game.”

“A lot of energy, we’ve got all our guys out there and we’re excited to play a good quality opponent in Clemson,” said Josh Kattus, UK tight end.

WKYT will host a one-hour All Blue Preview at 10 a.m. Friday. Brian Milam and Lee K. Howard will look ahead to the big bowl game.

Kentucky kicks off at noon Friday on ESPN.

