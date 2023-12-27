Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen pleads not guilty

A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind...
A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind a door.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, a woman accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Electra Schrock entered her plea in superior court to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

During the hearing, she could be seen from behind the door every now and then.

Her defense attorneys argue the case is being over-charged and should be a misdemeanor.

Schrock, who is a neighbor of Sheen’s, allegedly broke into his home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

She is being held on $75,000 bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized, local veterans work to cover it up
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after...
Man dies after Madison Co. crash
FILE: Police lights
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Lexington
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Pattern Change

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern
Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
2 teens hurt in accidental mall shooting the day after Christmas, mayor says
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
The Aguilar Bastida family, from Venezuela, sit outside the Church of Santa Cruz y La Soledad...
A US delegation to meet with Mexican government for talks on the surge of migrants at border