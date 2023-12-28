Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Addiction recovery workers share treatment trends they see during and after holidays

(WECT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays can be a time many of us look forward to, but for those in recovery or active addiction, it can be a time of stress and anxiety.

“There can be a lot of triggers to that. Loneliness, sadness, reminiscing about past holidays with family and not getting to have that,” said Kara Brown-Floyd with the Recovery Café in Lexington.

Kevin Schmidt with Addiction Recovery Care said he sees more people seeking treatment during this time of the year.

“If that person is houseless, people want to be safe and warm and I absolutely don’t blame them, so that’s probably one of the reasons we see a big uptick in people seeking treatment,” Schmidt said. “Not only can this time of year bring back those uncomfortable memories and feelings, it can also be a good motivation for someone to say, ‘hey, I’m just sick and tired of this and I’m just ready to do something different.’”

Schmidt said this time also brings more relapses.

“You know, when we see an increase in intakes and admissions, we also typically see a slight increase in people leaving against medical advice, so that does happen,” Schmidt added.

Overdoses may also increase during the winter months; a topic that hits close to home for Brown-Floyd.

“We did recently lose one of our community members to an overdose, and its unfortunate, and its a reminder that its not getting any better out there and that the importance of the work we’re doing and having our doors open and having a place for our members to come and stay connected,” Brown-Floyd said.

For those struggling right now, help is always out there.

“The key to recovery is building community, and that regardless if its Thanksgiving or Christmas or the new year, that the doors always open and we hope that you come in and build that community with us,” Brown-Floyd said.

Brown-Floyd added the Recovery Café is aiming to help those they serve right now through engaging activities, like creating vision boards for the things they hope to improve on and accomplish going into 2024.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern
Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized, local veterans work to cover it up
One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
Man killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County identified
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after...
Man dies after Madison Co. crash

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Teen charged in connection to vehicle thefts in Lexington
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
Victim has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington's east end
Victim in Lexington’s latest homicide identified
Dustin Southwood
Wayne Co. man charged with burglary