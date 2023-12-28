Everyday Kentucky
Attorneys file motion to reduce bond, place Joseph Lawson on home incarceration

Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical...
Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Nelson County Correctional Center)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys for one of three men charged in connection to the murder of Crystal Rogers are trying to get his bond reduced.

Joseph Lawson is being held on a $500,000 cash bond on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

In this new motion filed Thursday, Lawson’s attorneys argue the bond is unreasonable. They said Lawson could not afford it, and point to the fact that he is a paraplegic and is wheelchair-bound. Because of that, he doesn’t pose a threat to the public anyway.

The motion says in part, “Mr. Lawson’s bail as presently set is excessive, oppressive, and amounts to a denial of bail considering his socio-economic status, his presumption of innocence, and his anticipated conduct if released.”

They’re asking Judge Charles Simms to rule on that motion at Lawson’s upcoming pretrial hearing on January 5.

