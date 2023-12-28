Everyday Kentucky
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

