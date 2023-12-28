Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Big Blue Nation descends upon Jacksonville for TaxSlayer Bowl

By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation is in Jacksonville, ready to cheer on the cats in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Kentucky will face Clemson on Friday, and the excitement is building.

A lot of folks have made long trips to get there.

Thursday evening, the Taxslayer Gator Bowl activities got underway.

Earlier on Thursday, the UK football team had some fun with some special fans. Twelve kids from Florida and Georgia who have fought severe illnesses got to meet the Wildcat and UK cheerleaders. Coach Stoops and several UK football players also hung out with the kids, gave them jerseys and signed autographs. The families involved told us it means a lot to them.

Remember to join wkyt at 10 a.m. on Friday for a one-hour All Blue Preview.

The Cats kick off Friday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
Man killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County identified
Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern
Victim has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington's east end
Victim in Lexington’s latest homicide identified
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Travis Perry
Lyon County blasts Bourbon County 97-41
Bourbon County vs Lyon County Boys Basketball
Bourbon County vs Lyon County Boys Basketball
Kentucky is preparing to face Clemson in the Gator Bowl.
Wildcats hold second Gator Bowl practice in Jacksonville
UK at Gator Bowl in Jacksonville
WATCH | UK at Gator Bowl in Jacksonville