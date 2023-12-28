Big Blue Nation descends upon Jacksonville for TaxSlayer Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation is in Jacksonville, ready to cheer on the cats in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Kentucky will face Clemson on Friday, and the excitement is building.

A lot of folks have made long trips to get there.

Thursday evening, the Taxslayer Gator Bowl activities got underway.

Earlier on Thursday, the UK football team had some fun with some special fans. Twelve kids from Florida and Georgia who have fought severe illnesses got to meet the Wildcat and UK cheerleaders. Coach Stoops and several UK football players also hung out with the kids, gave them jerseys and signed autographs. The families involved told us it means a lot to them.

The Cats kick off Friday at noon.

