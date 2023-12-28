Families of Lexington homicide victims speak out on city’s increase in unsolved cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Data shows that although gun-related homicides in Lexington have gone down this year versus last, more than half of this year’s deaths still remain open or unsolved.

Of those families is Andre Maxberry.

She lost two grandsons and her nephew to gun violence over the last three years. The most recent was Marquis Tompkins, Lexington’s first homicide of 2023.

“I’ve been speaking on it since 2020. I’ve given the police lots of information in regards to both murders and in regards to other murders that have happened here in Lexington, and it seems nothing has been getting done,” Maxberry said.

Maxberry said more detectives should be assigned to these open cases.

“I just feel like we need a new set of eyes. The FBI, somebody needs to come in because they only have one cold case detective that’s supposedly working these cases. There’s no way one detective can do this,” she said.

Ricardo Franklin lost his brother, Antonio Franklin, to gun violence nearly a decade ago.

Franklin said while the police do their part in solving these murders, the community also needs to step up.

“You need people to step up if they know something. If you see something, say something. Just kind of helping to bridge that gap. You can’t be everywhere all at once, so having that community aspect to help out as much as possible,” Franklin said. “No one’s gonna stop it just by themselves. It’s gonna take a community buy-in. Really getting involved and trying to lend a helping hand is the way to go about that.”

For Maxberry, she says she will never stop searching for answers.

“I’ll never give up, to be honest with you. I’ll continue on this journey until we do get justice,” Maxberry added.

This year’s 24 homicide investigations are a significant decline from the 44 homicides in Lexington in 2022.

Of the 44 homicides last year, 15 cases remain unsolved.

