FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Follows Some Light Snow

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We finally have a little bit of winter weather to track as an upper level system spins into the region over the next few days. This brings some light snow and snow showers into our part of the world and some of it will stick.

OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING

  • Light snow becomes more common across the western half of the state.
  • Light accumulations are a good bet in this area.
  • The snow is working in from northwest to southeast as it spins around low pressure.
  • Temps likely stay at or just above freezing, keeping any road issues minimal.
  • A few light snow showers may impact the east during this time.
  • With marginal temps, any precipitation that’s light may be in more of a rain or rain and snow mix form.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

  • Light snow continues to sink toward the south and east.
  • A few light snow showers and flurries will develop behind this.
  • Once again, some light accumulations will be possible, especially on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces.
  • Temps are above freezing, and this means a little rain will also be possible for areas with lighter precipitation.

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY

  • Periods of light snow and flurries will be noted.
  • The best chance of this is across central and eastern Kentucky.
  • Temps may be right at freezing or a bit below late Friday night and Saturday morning. That’s when a slick spot of two may show up.
  • Highs are in the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s.

OVERALL

  • This is not a major storm system by any means.
  • Light accumulations have a better chance to show up across the western half of the state compared to the east.
  • Light is the key word in any snow that may stick, with grassy and elevated surfaces being the primary locations to see some slush.
  • Travel impact is fairly minimal for most areas, especially during the daytime hours.

