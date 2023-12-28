Good Question: Do you have to move over for merging vehicles?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Sidney asks, “When you’re traveling on New Circle Rd or the interstate, are you supposed to move over when vehicles are getting on? Or, is the driver that is getting on the ramp supposed to yield?”

Sidney, if you can move over safely when another vehicle is getting on the road, it makes it easier for that driver, but you aren’t required to.

Kentucky’s Driver’s Manual makes it clear that the driver entering the road is responsible for doing so safely.

“The existing traffic has the right of way, so make sure it is clear before you merge.”

There are similar rules for the right of way at intersections and bridges. In general, the vehicle that got there first or is already on the main road has the right of way.

“Do not rely on others to obey traffic control signals or signs. They may not yield the right of way. Be prepared to avoid a crash.”

