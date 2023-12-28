Here’s where to drop off old holiday lights for recycling in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington, your old Christmas lights don’t have to go to waste.

The Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works has once again partnered with local businesses to collect old lights for recycling.

You can drop off string lights, extension cords, light sensors, power strips, and timers at 11 locations across the city. Here’s the list:

Crank & Boom Clays Mill, 3101 Clays Mill Rd. Suite 301

Crank & Boom Distillery District, 1210 Manchester St.

Dunbar Community Center, 545 N. Upper St.

Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Dr.

John’s Run/Walk Shop, 317 S. Ashland Ave.

John’s Run/Walk Shop, 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane

Pemberton’s Greenhouses, 555 Keller Ct.

Tates Creek Community Center, 3460 Campus Way

West Sixth Brewing, 501 W. Sixth St.

Wild Birds Unlimited, 152 N. Locust Hill Dr.

All locations will collect donations through January 14.

If you miss the deadline, the city says you can drop off electronics year-round at the Electronics Recycling Center. The address is 1306 Versailles Road.

The city says you should never go into your curbside recycle bin or a mixed recycling dumpster.

