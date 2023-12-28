Everyday Kentucky
Here’s where to drop off old holiday lights for recycling in Lexington

(Source: Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington, your old Christmas lights don’t have to go to waste.

The Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works has once again partnered with local businesses to collect old lights for recycling.

You can drop off string lights, extension cords, light sensors, power strips, and timers at 11 locations across the city. Here’s the list:

  • Crank & Boom Clays Mill, 3101 Clays Mill Rd. Suite 301
  • Crank & Boom Distillery District, 1210 Manchester St.
  • Dunbar Community Center, 545 N. Upper St.
  • Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Dr.
  • John’s Run/Walk Shop, 317 S. Ashland Ave.
  • John’s Run/Walk Shop, 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.
  • Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane
  • Pemberton’s Greenhouses, 555 Keller Ct.
  • Tates Creek Community Center, 3460 Campus Way
  • West Sixth Brewing, 501 W. Sixth St.
  • Wild Birds Unlimited, 152 N. Locust Hill Dr.

All locations will collect donations through January 14.

If you miss the deadline, the city says you can drop off electronics year-round at the Electronics Recycling Center. The address is 1306 Versailles Road.

The city says you should never go into your curbside recycle bin or a mixed recycling dumpster.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

