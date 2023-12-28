Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cold and wintry for the rest of the year

Light snow accumulation
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will fly and cold air will remain locked in across Kentucky.

You’ll only see a few rain showers out there today. There could be a period of a mix but most of us will only see those chilly showers in our area. We maxed out around 50 on Wednesday but today will likely run in the low-40s.

Another wave of energy will ignite snow showers, for our region, on Friday. While most of this is light, it will be a bit of a nuisance for many of you. Those snow showers could add up to very low-end totals by the time it ends on Saturday evening. If you do see any accumulation, it will mainly stick to grassy areas and elevated surfaces. I think we see around a coating and on the high side an inch. I think the inch is really pushing it!

New Year’s Eve will spike back in the 40s before chillier air sinks in for the new year.

Take care of each other!

