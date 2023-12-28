Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

City leaders push to make Lexington streets safer for pedestrians

In the past 5 days there have been at least 3 pedestrian-involved crashes in Lexington and...
In the past 5 days there have been at least 3 pedestrian-involved crashes in Lexington and officials with the Lexington police say it’s time for a change.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington has seen a spike in pedestrian-related crashes in recent months, prompting city leaders to push harder on efforts to create safer streets for those traveling on city roads.

“I would love to see Lexington become a car-optional city. The way Lexington is designed is very car-centric,” said Dan Wu, vice mayor of Lexington.

The City of Lexington’s ‘Complete Streets’ initiative began last Dec., but this year’s record number of pedestrian-related crashes is giving the initiative a boost in priority. Some of Lexington’s busier streets, such as New Circle Rd., Richmond Rd., and Nicholasville Rd. are among target areas for the initiative.

According to Vice-Mayor Wu, it is more difficult to convert existing infrastructure to be pedestrian-friendly than it is to create the infrastructure in newer developments.

“You need to replace it with infrastructure that can encourage more pedestrian access, and more and safer bike access, more transportation options,” said Wu.

According to Nancy Albright, the commissioner of environmental quality and public works, the city utilizes a combination of federal grants alongside maximizing existing city funds to facilitate the pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

“You’ll see a lot of opportunities around town where you’ll have a sidewalk that kind of starts and stops around a corridor, and we’re trying to fill in those,” said Albright. “Some of it has been identified through our own work, but a lot of it has come through residents and the councilmembers also identifying locations where there’s been missed opportunity.”

Another aspect of the ‘Complete Streets’ initiative is community education, with a focus on community members exercising caution whether traveling by foot, by bike or by car.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
Man killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County identified
Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern
Victim has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington's east end
Victim in Lexington’s latest homicide identified
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Kentucky is implementing a fee ensuring owners of electric vehicles pay their fair share of...
New Kentucky law creating fees for electric and hybrid vehicles to take effect
Big Blue Nation heads to Florida for Gator Bowl
WATCH | Big Blue Nation heads to Florida for Gator Bowl
Crews responding to Clark Co. barn fire
WATCH | Crews responding to Clark Co. barn fire
Crews in Clark Co. are responding to a barn fire on Combs Ferry Road.
Crews responding to Clark Co. barn fire