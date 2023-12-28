City leaders push to make Lexington streets safer for pedestrians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington has seen a spike in pedestrian-related crashes in recent months, prompting city leaders to push harder on efforts to create safer streets for those traveling on city roads.

“I would love to see Lexington become a car-optional city. The way Lexington is designed is very car-centric,” said Dan Wu, vice mayor of Lexington.

The City of Lexington’s ‘Complete Streets’ initiative began last Dec., but this year’s record number of pedestrian-related crashes is giving the initiative a boost in priority. Some of Lexington’s busier streets, such as New Circle Rd., Richmond Rd., and Nicholasville Rd. are among target areas for the initiative.

According to Vice-Mayor Wu, it is more difficult to convert existing infrastructure to be pedestrian-friendly than it is to create the infrastructure in newer developments.

“You need to replace it with infrastructure that can encourage more pedestrian access, and more and safer bike access, more transportation options,” said Wu.

According to Nancy Albright, the commissioner of environmental quality and public works, the city utilizes a combination of federal grants alongside maximizing existing city funds to facilitate the pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

“You’ll see a lot of opportunities around town where you’ll have a sidewalk that kind of starts and stops around a corridor, and we’re trying to fill in those,” said Albright. “Some of it has been identified through our own work, but a lot of it has come through residents and the councilmembers also identifying locations where there’s been missed opportunity.”

Another aspect of the ‘Complete Streets’ initiative is community education, with a focus on community members exercising caution whether traveling by foot, by bike or by car.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.