Lyon County blasts Bourbon County 97-41

Perry leads Lyons with 28 as Lyon County places five in double figures
Bourbon County vs Lyon County Boys Basketball
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s not often a household high school basketball name from Kentucky’s 2nd region comes to Lexington prior to the Sweet 16.  However, the Lyon County Lyons showed up for the White, Greer, and Maggard Holiday Classic and pasted Bourbon County 97-41.

Travis Perry, the state’s all-time leading scorer, paced the Lyons with a game high 28 points, but the certain Mister Basketball winner had plenty of help.  The Lyons had five in double figures with Brady Shoulders, Isaac Defew, Carson Collins, and Jack Reddick pitching in a combined 49 more points.

Bourbon County started well, but then the Lyons revved the engines and dominated.  The defending 2nd region champs (9-1) led 33-11 after the first quarter and 60-18 at the break.

Kadon Hilander had 16 for Bourbon County which had their 7-game winning streak snapped.

