Post-holiday illness spreading in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you traveled for the holidays, did some last-minute shopping, or hosted your friends and family for Christmas dinner, there’s a chance that you’re one of the hundreds feeling under the weather.

“Strep is going around, and both types of flu that are typically in the community, both flu A and flu B, we’re seeing,” said Dr. Katrina Hood.

Just days after Christmas, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released statistics saying that they’ve seen nearly 200 lab-confirmed flu cases, making this the sixth straight week of the total case number rising by at least 40.

COVID cases are on the rise, too, with over 180 reported in the last week as well.

Dr. Hood says spikes in illness are normal around this time for kids and adults. It’s got a lot to do with seeing new faces over the holiday.

“With the holidays, we’re certainly seeing more people. You’ve got germs from the north, south, east, and west all mixing, and so we tend to see a big increase in these illnesses in kids and adults as well,” said Dr. Hood.

The ending of the holidays means that school is just around the corner, Dr.Hood gives us all a reminder to stay safe.

“Always what we talk about this time of year is that your face is where you catch things. If Johnny is in school with Suzie and Suzie coughs on him, you’re probably going to catch that illness. Or, if Suzie coughs on her desk and we touch the desk, and we rub our nose, you’re gonna probably catch it. So we try to not cough on others, and not touch your face,” said Dr.Hood.

Dr. Hood also shared that any time you’re worried about yourself or your child, it never hurts to stop by your doctor’s office to check-in.

