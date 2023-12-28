Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Teen charged in connection to vehicle thefts in Lexington

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 16-year-old is facing charges in Lexington in connection to nearly a dozen vehicle thefts.

Detectives from the Auto Crimes Unit have been investigating incidents of stolen vehicles, theft from vehicles, and criminal mischief over the last few months. Using the Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate readers, detectives were able to identify a suspect in several cases.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged after he led police on a chase that started in Madison County and ended in Fayette County. It ended on Richmond Rd. near Patchen Drive.

In addition to charges stemming from the pursuit, the 16-year-old was also charged with 11 separate incidents of vehicle theft or criminal mischief throughout Lexington, including 5 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto), 5 counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto), Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, and Possession of handgun by a minor.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern
Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized, local veterans work to cover it up
One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
Man killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County identified
Mariner Finance will be closed Tuesday due to the collision.
Police investigating after car crashes into Lexington business
The Madison County Coroner told us 45-year-old Shane Morgan died in the hospital after...
Man dies after Madison Co. crash

Latest News

Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Time running out to renew tags before statewide shutdown
Victim has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington's east end
One found shot inside car in Lexington’s east end
Dustin Southwood
Wayne Co. man charged with burglary
Kentucky woman fires gun at husband and his girlfriend, police say
Kentucky woman fires gun at husband and his girlfriend, police say