Teen charged in connection to vehicle thefts in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 16-year-old is facing charges in Lexington in connection to nearly a dozen vehicle thefts.

Detectives from the Auto Crimes Unit have been investigating incidents of stolen vehicles, theft from vehicles, and criminal mischief over the last few months. Using the Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate readers, detectives were able to identify a suspect in several cases.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged after he led police on a chase that started in Madison County and ended in Fayette County. It ended on Richmond Rd. near Patchen Drive.

In addition to charges stemming from the pursuit, the 16-year-old was also charged with 11 separate incidents of vehicle theft or criminal mischief throughout Lexington, including 5 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto), 5 counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto), Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, and Possession of handgun by a minor.

