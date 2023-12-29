Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A lucky sports bettor made his own multimillion-dollar Christmas gift.

According to multiple reports, Travis Dufner turned a $5 wager into almost a half-million-dollar payout.

He reportedly cashed in on a 14-leg parlay by successfully choosing 14 NFL players to score touchdowns in Week 16.

On Christmas Day, Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown cashed Dufner’s final selection to complete his parlay.

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before. I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this,” WPVI quoted Dufner.

He shared that he plans to pay off student loans, car payments while making some investments with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
One person is dead after a collision involving a train in Lincoln County.
Man killed in collision involving train in Lincoln County identified
Flakes will fly by the end of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cold and snowier shift to the pattern
Victim has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington's east end
Victim in Lexington’s latest homicide identified
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The City of Lexington is requesting public comment about the proposed MLK apartments project...
Plan proposes renovating historic Lexington church into apartment building
A kibbutz in southern Israel has announced that one of the hostages held by Hamas, Judih...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president