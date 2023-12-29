Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Clemson stuns Kentucky in Gator Bowl 38-35

The Tigers and Wildcats combined for 42 fourth quarter points in wild finish
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WKYT) - Clemson and Kentucky traded turnover for turnover and touchdown for touchdown in the 2nd half of the Taxslayer Gator Bowl and, in the end, it was Clemson the one standing 38-35.  The Tigers scored 28 fourth quarter points in rallying to stun the Wildcats in one of the wildest postseason games in college football history.

Barion Brown had a receiving TD, a rushing TD, and electrified the crowd with a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half.  Clemson’s Phil Mahfa countered that with four TDs setting a Gator Bowl record.  A complete recap is on the way.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
The bank lines are growing at the main source of water in Stanford.
Water shortage leads to state of emergency for Kentucky town
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Light snow accumulation
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cold and wintry for the rest of the year
Whether you traveled for the holidays, did some last-minute shopping, or hosted your friends...
Post-holiday illness spreading in Lexington

Latest News

UK at Gator Bowl in Jacksonville
WATCH | UK at Gator Bowl in Jacksonville
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen,...
Reed Sheppard is the SEC Freshman of the Week
Rob Dillingham goes up and over for a Kentucky basket during the annual Louisville vs Kentucky...
UK climbs one spot to No. 8 in latest AP Top-25
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
Antonio Reeves scores 30, No. 9 Kentucky blows out rival Louisville 95-76 in Bluegrass showdown