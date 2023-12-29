Clemson stuns Kentucky in Gator Bowl 38-35

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WKYT) - Clemson and Kentucky traded turnover for turnover and touchdown for touchdown in the 2nd half of the Taxslayer Gator Bowl and, in the end, it was Clemson the one standing 38-35. The Tigers scored 28 fourth quarter points in rallying to stun the Wildcats in one of the wildest postseason games in college football history.

Barion Brown had a receiving TD, a rushing TD, and electrified the crowd with a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half. Clemson’s Phil Mahfa countered that with four TDs setting a Gator Bowl record. A complete recap is on the way.

