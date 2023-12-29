FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Light Snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Periods of light snow and flurries are rolling across the region today as we finally get a winter pattern to settle into our part of the world. This includes a clipper that can bring some light snow and flurries for New Year’s Eve and Day.

Let’s begin with what’s going on out there today. Our low pressure continues to press across the region with spiraling bands of light snow and a touch of light rain. Light accumulations will be possible on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces.

Another round of light snow drops in overnight and early Saturday, especially across central and eastern Kentucky. That’s when some light coatings may show up once again before snow showers and flurries take us through the rest of the day.

Winds gust up on Sunday ahead of a clipper dropping in here for New Year’s Eve and Day. This can bring areas of light snow and flurries to start the brand spanking new year.

The next system to keep an eye on rolls in here by late Wednesday and Thursday. We have a cold front dropping in from the northwest as a southern storm system cranks and lifts to the northeast. There’s a chance these two team up for rain and/or snow for our region.

