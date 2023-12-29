Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Light snow accumulations possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will mix with rain for most of the day. This will lead to some light snow accumulations between today & tomorrow.

A disturbance is already throwing around snow and rain here in Kentucky. These snow showers will likely add up and give us a shot of some very light snowfall. If you get a total of a coating, just know that you are seeing the “high-end” stuff for this event. This is more of a nuisance than anything else. A lot of those grassy surfaces and elevated spots will be the target for the coating. This event is not a big deal at all!

We’ll see a brief spike on New Year’s Eve with highs in the mid to upper 40s to 50s in some cases. Colder air will crash in by the time we ring in the new year. There might even be a few flakes throughout the day.

The next big weather feature is the snow chance on Wednesday & Thursday. It is one of those close calls and especially difficult to track this far out. Just remember there is potential for an event to come together for the middle of the week.

Take care of each other!

