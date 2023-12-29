Everyday Kentucky
Lexington drivers react to gas prices outlook for 2024

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are expected to drop nationally by 13 cents.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to GasBuddy, gas prices are expected to drop nationally by 13 cents.

The current national average is $3.51, with 2024′s average expected to be around $3.38.

MORE: Gas prices will continue to fall in 2024, predictions say

The study says that gas prices still could fall below a national average of $3 per gallon this winter before starting to rise in late-February, getting close to $4 per gallon as summer approaches.

Traveling for Memorial Day is expected to be the most expensive. Brenda Neace has family hours away, meaning those potential Memorial Day plans could get pricey.

“I hope to go to Florida to see my sister-in-law this summer, and it makes a big difference when you have many miles to travel,” said Neace.

Driver Nicholas Cox decorates his truck with lights to spread Christmas Cheer, but it’s no cheap job driving this diesel engine around.

“It’s a diesel, so it’s about 100 bucks every time I pull in here,” said Cox.

Luckily for him, relief for his wallet is on the way.

Diesel prices are also supposed to drop in 2024 according to that same study.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

