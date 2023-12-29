Lexington nonprofit asking for donations in honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Natalie’s Sisters in Lexington is dedicated to serving those who have been sexually exploited or trafficked.

In honor of January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the center is calling on the community to help them continue their mission.

Natalie’s Sisters serves 175 people per week, a demographic many people may be unaware exists in the Lexington area.

“Its a great time for folks to be aware of what’s going on in Lexington and to try to erase the stigma that goes with it, and try to get folks involved, because there’s lots of things. Everybody can do something to help,” said Natalie’s Sisters Executive Director Jani Lewis.

The nonprofit said they are in need of an array of donations.

“We need everything from greeting cards for the ladies, encouragement cards, to sack lunches, breakfasts, and then all the items we give away to help their immediate needs,” Lewis said.

Lewis added the donations they receive are used all year round.

“In January, we have a full calendar open now for breakfast and lunch, and we struggle a bit toward the first of the year, then the middle of the year for summer, to fill those slots to make sure we have healthy food for the ladies,” she said.

Thanksgiving and Christmas can bring a lot of support for the organization, but they are hoping to extend the season of giving into the new year.

“We’re hoping to carry on with the momentum from the holidays and remind people that not only for us, but for all the social service organizations in Lexington. We all need help all year round,” said Lewis.

Lewis added the best way for people to donate is to visit the organization’s website to see a list of items they need.

She said donors must email melinda@nataliessisters.org to set up a donation drop-off time.

