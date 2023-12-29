Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington nonprofit asking for donations in honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month

(wkyt)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Natalie’s Sisters in Lexington is dedicated to serving those who have been sexually exploited or trafficked.

In honor of January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the center is calling on the community to help them continue their mission.

Natalie’s Sisters serves 175 people per week, a demographic many people may be unaware exists in the Lexington area.

“Its a great time for folks to be aware of what’s going on in Lexington and to try to erase the stigma that goes with it, and try to get folks involved, because there’s lots of things. Everybody can do something to help,” said Natalie’s Sisters Executive Director Jani Lewis.

The nonprofit said they are in need of an array of donations.

“We need everything from greeting cards for the ladies, encouragement cards, to sack lunches, breakfasts, and then all the items we give away to help their immediate needs,” Lewis said.

Lewis added the donations they receive are used all year round.

“In January, we have a full calendar open now for breakfast and lunch, and we struggle a bit toward the first of the year, then the middle of the year for summer, to fill those slots to make sure we have healthy food for the ladies,” she said.

Thanksgiving and Christmas can bring a lot of support for the organization, but they are hoping to extend the season of giving into the new year.

“We’re hoping to carry on with the momentum from the holidays and remind people that not only for us, but for all the social service organizations in Lexington. We all need help all year round,” said Lewis.

Lewis added the best way for people to donate is to visit the organization’s website to see a list of items they need.

She said donors must email melinda@nataliessisters.org to set up a donation drop-off time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
The bank lines are growing at the main source of water in Stanford.
Water shortage leads to state of emergency for Kentucky town
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Light snow accumulation
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cold and wintry for the rest of the year
Whether you traveled for the holidays, did some last-minute shopping, or hosted your friends...
Post-holiday illness spreading in Lexington

Latest News

While fireworks can be upsetting to pets, there are ways to mitigate the noise for sensitive...
Pet owners urged to keep pets indoors during NYE fireworks
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door
Lieutenant Jason Bruner says while they’re out on their typical patrol routes, they’re going...
Georgetown police share tips to have a safe New Year’s Eve
Zackary Jones
WATCH | Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door