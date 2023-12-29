Everyday Kentucky
Madison Co. Schools denies charter school application

Madison County Board of Education.
Madison County Board of Education.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of discussion, the Madison County School Board denied a proposed charter school’s application. If it had been approved, LaFontaine Charter Schools would have been the first charter school in the Commonwealth.

“I move to deny the application of LaFontaine Preparatory Academy and Gus LaFontaine to establish a charter school in Madison County,” said Board Member Beth Brock.

Earlier this year, state legislature passed House Bill 9 which set up a funding model for charter schools. Since then, Gus LaFontaine filed an application to take the school from a private non-profit to a charter school that would be open to the public.

Shortly after, a public forum was held at the beginning of the month, where dozens of people took a side, either in favor of the charter school, or against.

“I would love for other kids who don’t have the money to be able to come to LaFontaine.”

“I am so thrilled that you guys at LPS are taking care of your kids the way you want to. But I can’t get behind taking money out of my kid’s classroom for it.”

But just a few days later, a Franklin Circuit Judge issued an order finding that House Bill 9 was unconstitutional saying tax dollars can’t be used to support non-public education.

The school’s application did point out there are more than 7,700 charter schools nationwide, including in states that do border Kentucky. But then again, pointing out the fact that there are no charter schools in this state.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

