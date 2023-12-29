Everyday Kentucky
Pet owners urged to keep pets indoors during NYE fireworks

By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fireworks are a common way to celebrate the ringing in of a new year, but it is a celebration that can be stressful for pets.

“When it comes to New Year’s Eve, a lot of people don’t even think about it,” said Lt. Jai Hamilton, cruelty investigator for Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

Pet owners are urged to keep their furry friends in mind when celebrating the beginning of 2024.

“There’s a lot of fireworks and gunshots, and so it is especially important to be mindful of your pets and make sure they’re not afraid and to keep them inside,” said Lt. Hamilton.

According to Lt. Hamilton, there are ways to mitigate the noise for sensitive pet ears, such as wrapping the pet in a thunder shirt or staying home to keep them company.

“Some people will put calming music on to drown out the noise of the fireworks. Some people will take a kong and fill it with peanut butter as a distraction,” said Lt. Hamilton.

There are also ways to ensure that if a pet escapes, they find their way back home. Methods such as ID collars are helpful, but Lt. Hamilton said getting a pet microchipped can help make a reunion more likely, even if their collar were to be lost.

“If we can reunite in the field, we try to do that because we have over 400 animals here between animal control and humane society, so we’re pretty full,” said Lt. Hamilton.

Pets can be microchipped at the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control facility for just more than $25. More information can be found on the LFACC website.

