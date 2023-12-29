Plan proposes renovating historic Lexington church into apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is requesting public comment about the proposed MLK apartments project at 530 North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The $3 million affordable housing project would use grant money and other funding sources to renovate a historic church into 20 apartments.

More information can be found on the city’s website, where you can also leave comments about the proposal until January 26.

