Plan proposes renovating historic Lexington church into apartment building

The City of Lexington is requesting public comment about the proposed MLK apartments project at 530 North Martin Luther King Boulevard.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is requesting public comment about the proposed MLK apartments project at 530 North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The $3 million affordable housing project would use grant money and other funding sources to renovate a historic church into 20 apartments.

More information can be found on the city’s website, where you can also leave comments about the proposal until January 26.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

