Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Flakes and chilly windchills to end your 2023

FastCast | A few flakes linger for the commonwealth
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few flakes from yesterdays storm will linger into the start of our Saturday, remaining mainly isolated and even allowing a few areas with higher elevation to build in accumulation. Temps will park themselves in the 30s, with mainly eastern Kentucky getting the brunt of the accumulation.

Wind gusts are going to pick up on our Sunday, taking our already chilly temps and making the windchill feel even colder, with some parts of the state feeling in the teens. A few rain and snow showers will linger into your New year’s eve night into early on your Monday.

After a mainly dry Tuesday, our chance for snow does bump back up for Wednesday into Thursday. A wintry mix is possibly to knock our temps down again out of the 40s as well. The potential for a combo of freezing rain and snow is possible with this system.

Have a great Saturday!

