Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Seasonal temperatures throughout the next few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly cloudy skies will be with us for the majority of this evening as it will stay cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds will be around for the overnight as we will see lows down into the low to mid 30s.

New Year’s Eve will start off partly to mostly cloudy and turn breezy fairly quickly in the day, with temperatures in the 30s. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures will be a touch above average in the mid to upper 40s. With the breeze, it will remain feeling like the 30s throughout the day. It will be cloudy, breezy, and cold evening as temperatures dip into the 30s, feeling like the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies will be around for the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

New Year’s Day will start out on a cloudy note as temperatures will rise into the 30s by mid-morning. A few flurries will be possible early in the day on New Year’s Day, otherwise, it stays dry. It will be a cloudy and cold day with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will be around for the evening as temperatures stay in the 30s. Some clouds will be around for the overnight as it turns very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday starts out with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Temperatures rise back up into the 30s by mid-morning. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day but still quite chilly, with highs in the low to mid 40s. An increase in clouds is expected for the evening into the overnight as it turns mostly cloudy. Very cold once again overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, but more clouds will arrive as we go throughout the day. Cloudy for the afternoon and seasonal, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Cloudy for the evening with a decrease in clouds overnight and lows back down into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with snow flurries possible. It will be cold, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. It will turn very cold overnight and stay partly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

We remain dry for Friday as highs return to the low to mid 40s. Some scattered showers will look to arrive sometime late next weekend, with temperatures right around average for this time of year.

