JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - Frustrated, upset, angry, disappointed - it was the full range of emotions for Kentucky fans who made the trip here to Jacksonville.

The Wildcats were stunned by Clemson in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday afternoon.

[WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE THE REACTIONS TO UK’S LOSS]

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.