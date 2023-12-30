Knicks set to trade Immanuel Quickley to Raptors

Everyday Kentucky
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) battles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry...
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) battles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, April 7, 2023. The Pelicans won 113-105. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (WKYT) - Former Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley is headed to Toronto in a trade deal for the Raptors’ star forward, O.G. Anunoby, NBA.com is reporting.

Quickley, along with RJ Barrett and a 2024 second-round pick are headed to the Raptors for Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

Quickley, who finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, is currently averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

