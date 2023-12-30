Knicks set to trade Immanuel Quickley to Raptors

NEW YORK, NY (WKYT) - Former Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley is headed to Toronto in a trade deal for the Raptors’ star forward, O.G. Anunoby, NBA.com is reporting.

Quickley, along with RJ Barrett and a 2024 second-round pick are headed to the Raptors for Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

Quickley, who finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, is currently averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

