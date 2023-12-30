Lexington nonprofit empowers women to dream big in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As 2023 comes to a close, many are making resolutions and plans for the new year.

A popular trend is to set goals and intentions for the new year on a vision board, which is a way to visualize the upcoming year in the form of a poster with pictures that symbolize upcoming goals.

One Lexington non-profit held a vision board making event Saturday afternoon to help women to craft their 2024 vision boards.

“The bible says write the vision and make it plain,” said Denisa Purnell, founder and CEO of Learning To Love Me Ministries. “When people come after you and they see it, they can run with it.”

Guests were encouraged to focus on positive personal objectives going into the new year.

“If I put what I believe I am capable of doing on paper and in plain sight, then it will remind me to look at what I aspire to be and what I aspire to do in life,” said Purnell.

However, Learning To Love Me Ministries is not just about encouraging women in general; they hope to provide tools to all Kentucky women, particularly young women, to feel empowered enough to protect themselves in dangerous situation.

“We believe that [this] will prevent suicide, it will prevent young ladies and women getting into relationships that are abusive,” said Purnell. “We want to just inspire and encourage them to love who they are.”

While the vision boards might look like collages and clippings to others, the boards help to promote self-confidence.

“It’s okay to love who you are, no matter what race, what creed, what size, we want them to know that you are great, you are perfect, and because of that, you don’t have to accept being treated in an unfair way,” said Purnell.

More information about Learn To Love Me Outreach Ministries can be found on their website.

