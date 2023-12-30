Mapleleaf drive is back open after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating after a crash left two people injured Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Man O’ War and Mapleleaf Drive just before 11.

When police arrived, they said one person had been ejected from their vehicle. Both drivers had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also tell us one driver has been charged with DUI.

The road has now reopened.

