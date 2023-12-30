Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Lexington neighborhood.
Police say officers were called to Ashby Glen Place and Old Todds Road at 7:08 p.m. by a man saying he was shot.
They say upon arrival, a victim was already taken to the hospital.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
