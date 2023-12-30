Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Lexington neighborhood.

Police say officers were called to Ashby Glen Place and Old Todds Road at 7:08 p.m. by a man saying he was shot.

They say upon arrival, a victim was already taken to the hospital.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

