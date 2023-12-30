Powell County Animal Shelter needs help clearing facility

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Powell County Animal Shelter is asking for your help clearing out its facility. They’ve moved all of their pets to an outdoor space due to an unexpected need for maintenance.

“We were over capacity and basically just unprepared for an event like that,” said Animal Control Officer Justin Wright.

Justin Wright is the Animal Control Officer at the Powell County Animal Shelter. He says the flooring in the shelter is in desperate need of repairs and has been for years.

“It’s outdated. It’s out of compliance. It’s peeling up real bad,” said Wright.

Last week, Wright received a call from a company saying they could fix the floors on January 1.

“Everything in the shelter that isn’t bolted down has to be removed out of it,” said Wright.

That includes 24 dogs and about half a dozen cats. Wright and other staff members are desperately working to find temporary placement for all of the animals.

As of now, they’re keeping some outside as they look for temporary homes.

“We’ll do a small vetting just to see if your home is a good fit and which kind of animal you’d be able to take. Some animals will require fencing because they’ll have a tendency to want to run. That’s how they end up here in the first place a lot of the time. There are certain things that we look for to make sure they’re going to a place that can properly care for them,” said Wright.

So far, they’ve found warm homes for about half of the animals.

“Doing this every single day and you see animals coming from the worst possible places, it makes you feel like you lose a little bit of faith in humanity, but at the same time, when you run into a situation that everybody is willing to jump in and help, it restores just a little bit of that,” said Wright.

The shelter says nobody will be available to answer their phones this week. If you’re interested in fostering an animal, you can reach out to them on Facebook here.

