Pulaski Co. church gives away thousands of clothes

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One church is continuing to give back to the Pulaski County community.

On Saturday, Cross Connection Church’s ministry named, “Operation SOW” hosted its final giveaway of the year.

“At first, we would load up a truck and we would go into different neighborhoods and we would let people shop through food there,” said Cross Connection Church Pastor, Brian Sawyers.

He said the operation has grown a lot in its nearly 10 years of giving away hundreds of items per week.

“Our basement is basically full of donations and basically, all of our Sunday school rooms and every room seems like recently, with more donations, have been full and we’re expecting great things. We’re continuing to grow and double in size,” he explained.

He said the donations allow for them to continue the mission of helping the community.

“We’re grateful and thankful for all of the donations coming in and all of the servants that work and serve here at the church, our volunteers are amazing. There’s a lot of sweat and work to do in this ministry and it’s awesome to see people coming together and help,” he said.

Sawyers said they try to help every day, including when they are not giving anything away.

“And we’ll give them food, we’ll give them whatever we have. If we’ve got food in the refrigerator, we’ll take it out. We just want us to be what God calls us to be the light and the salt on the world and love on people,” he explained.

He said they just want to help as many people as possible.

“We just want you to come in, get what you need so that you can take care of your home and your family,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers said they are always taking donations. For more information, you can check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.