Reeves rips former Redbirds for 27 points, UK breezes 96-70

Kentucky connects on eleven 3-pointers
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, looks to shoot while defended by Illinois State's Myles...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, looks to shoot while defended by Illinois State's Myles Foster, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) — Antonio Reeves scored 27 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 96-70 win over Illinois State on Friday night.

Playing its first game since a 95-76 win over rival Louisville on Dec. 21, Kentucky (10-2) made 11 3-pointers — four by Reeves — and got 36 points from its bench.

Reeves began his career at Illinois State where he scored 1,195 points from 2019-22. He scored 12 points in the first half and his 3-pointer at the 5:35 mark of the first half gave the Wildcats their first double-digit lead, one that held for the remainder of the contest.

Rob Dillingham followed Reeves with 16 points, D.J. Wagner scored 14 and Reed Sheppard finished with 11.

The Wildcats were without sophomore Adou Thiero who sat out because of “general soreness” in his back and is listed as day-to-day. Freshman center Zvonomir Ivisic, awaiting clearance from the NCAA on his eligibility, returned to Croatia during the Christmas break and was granted extra time to spend with his family.

Myles Foster led Illinois State (8-5) with 20 points. Malachi Poindexter and Darius Burford each had 13 and Dalton Banks finished with 11.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Since dropping an 80-73 decision to UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2, the Wildcats have reeled off four straight victories and will open the Southeastern Conference schedule at Florida on Jan. 6. Kentucky coach John Calipari moved to within three wins of clinching his 400th victory as coach of the Wildcats.

Illinois State: The Redbirds will shift focus to the Missouri Valley Conference schedule. They won their first two league contests with wins over Northern Kentucky and Murray State. Illinois State fell to 0-2 in games played against the Wildcats.

