Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

According to the Georgetown News Graphic, the shooting happened around four Friday afternoon on US 227 in stamping ground.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to the Georgetown News Graphic, the shooting happened around four Friday afternoon on US 227 in stamping ground.

Investigators say the shooting is believed to be accidental.

We do not know the name of the victim.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
The bank lines are growing at the main source of water in Stanford.
Water shortage leads to state of emergency for Kentucky town
Light snow accumulation
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cold and wintry for the rest of the year
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Whether you traveled for the holidays, did some last-minute shopping, or hosted your friends...
Post-holiday illness spreading in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Sen. Stivers reviews the upcoming 2024 legislative session
Sunday night partygoers in the Bluegrass will be looking for something to do to bring in 2024.
Where you can celebrate the New Year in Lexington
Pet owners urged to keep pets indoors during NYE fireworks
WATCH | Pet owners urged to keep pets indoors during NYE fireworks
Police say officers were called to Ashby Glen Place and Old Todds Road at 7:08 p.m. by a man...
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood