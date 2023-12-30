Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to the Georgetown News Graphic, the shooting happened around four Friday afternoon on US 227 in stamping ground.

Investigators say the shooting is believed to be accidental.

We do not know the name of the victim.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

