Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Sen. Stivers reviews the upcoming 2024 legislative session

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With just four days until the Kentucky General Assembly begins its 2024 legislative session, WKYT’s Bill Bryant sat down with Senate President Robert Stivers for this weekend’s Kentucky Newsmakers program.

The two discussed what Stivers expects to see during the upcoming session, including the proposed budget. Starting with Governor Andy Beshear’s proposed 11 percent teacher pay raise.

“We both know the Whitley County area pretty well. I was talking to Superintendent Siler. He said, ‘I’m losing teachers to Tennessee.’ So we understand that. Indiana, Tennessee, we have to be competitive with other states. But we also have to be competitive in all sectors of government, with private sector funding,” Stivers said.

We recently reported on a hearing about the CARR Act, which is a proposed Red Flag Law in Kentucky. Stivers agrees that mental health is a bipartisan concern when it comes to gun laws. But said there hasn’t been much discussion on the topic between chambers in the interim.

“That we need to do more, not just in our schools, for our adult population, remnants and lingering effects from COVID, I think you’ll see a lot of stuff there. As to the extent, and I think it’s good to have these discussions, but what happens? Not sure.”

Second to the budget, Stivers said the toughest issue now is abortion. And whether legislature will allow for exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

“I don’t know if there is a consensus among either chamber, either caucus. This is so personal depending on what your opinion is.”

Stivers said he can’t come close to predicting how these discussions will go.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
The bank lines are growing at the main source of water in Stanford.
Water shortage leads to state of emergency for Kentucky town
Light snow accumulation
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cold and wintry for the rest of the year
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Whether you traveled for the holidays, did some last-minute shopping, or hosted your friends...
Post-holiday illness spreading in Lexington

Latest News

Sunday night partygoers in the Bluegrass will be looking for something to do to bring in 2024.
Where you can celebrate the New Year in Lexington
Police say officers were called to Ashby Glen Place and Old Todds Road at 7:08 p.m. by a man...
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door
WATCH | Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door
Big Blue Nation reacts to the Wildcats Gator Bowl loss
WATCH | Big Blue Nation reacts to the Wildcats Gator Bowl loss