Where you can celebrate the New Year in Lexington

Sunday night partygoers in the Bluegrass will be looking for something to do to bring in 2024.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner.

Sunday night partygoers in the Bluegrass will be looking for something to do to bring in 2024.

We found a few places to watch the ball drop around lexington. Locations range from a castle to a glass-blowing art studio, and party themes span from the 1970s to the early 2000s.

At Mirror Twin Brewing on National Avenue in Lexington, the party starts around 9 Sunday night until 1 a.m. $25 to get in, and private tables are sold out. There will be a DJ and drink specials. Get your bell bottoms out for this one because this year’s theme is all about the ‘70s.

“Usually, people who want to dress up and go out on New Year’s Eve will feel like this is the spot to do it,” said GM Derek Orme. “We always have a mix of people.”

Manchester Music Hall will have a ‘90s New Year’s Eve party. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

A few miles down the road in the Pepper Distillery District, wise Bird Cider is hosting an early 2000s-themed party. They will bring back the Surge energy drink and Pop Rocks. $20 to get in, including a champagne toast. Doors open at eight until 1 a.m.

“It’s just a fun nostalgia,” said Heather Morris with Wise Bird Cider. “Last year we did disco, and it was a huge hit. We had a costume contest. We’re going to have one this year. Prize is to be determined at the moment.”

The Kentucky castle on Versailles Road will have a black-tie evening. Dress to the nines and bring in the 2024 like royalty. Dance the night away with live tunes from the company band.

If you want to party with an experience, you will find it on Walton Avenue. Trifecta Glass Art Lounge will have a live display of glass blowing accompanied by a live jazz band. The theme will be steampunk. The cost is $75 a ticket, including a champaign toast at midnight. Doors open at 8:30 until about 1:30 a.m. This party will no doubt be unique.

“Where most places you come in and it’s just a mingling event, you kind of have a live show in front of you,” said Shane Bruing with Trifecta Glass Art Lounge.

Be safe and happy new year!

