Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking the last day of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly cloudy skies have the potential of popping up into some scattered showers and snow flakes for our last day of 2023! Temps will be in the mid 40s to the upper 40s - with some parts of the state weaseling their way up to the 50 degree mark. As we approach the evening, a rainband will work quickly across the state, with the potential for some snow showers on the back end of the storm.

We start 2024 off with some really chilly temperatures. Our high temps are in the 30s, but the cool winds will even make it feel like the 20s maybe even the 10s in some parts of the state. Scattered snow chances persist for the area - but no real accumulation.

Things dry out for Tuesday, and then we will see the potential for rain chances to return later in the week.

Happy New Year!

