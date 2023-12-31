Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking the last day of 2023

FastCast Sunday Morning | Alexa Minton tracks the last day of 2023
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly cloudy skies have the potential of popping up into some scattered showers and snow flakes for our last day of 2023! Temps will be in the mid 40s to the upper 40s - with some parts of the state weaseling their way up to the 50 degree mark. As we approach the evening, a rainband will work quickly across the state, with the potential for some snow showers on the back end of the storm.

We start 2024 off with some really chilly temperatures. Our high temps are in the 30s, but the cool winds will even make it feel like the 20s maybe even the 10s in some parts of the state. Scattered snow chances persist for the area - but no real accumulation.

Things dry out for Tuesday, and then we will see the potential for rain chances to return later in the week.

Happy New Year!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
According to the Georgetown News Graphic, the shooting happened around four Friday afternoon...
Victim identified in deadly accidental shooting
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door
Police say officers were called to Ashby Glen Place and Old Todds Road at 7:08 p.m. by a man...
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Alexa Minton tracks the last day of 2023
FastCast Sunday Morning | Alexa Minton tracks the last day of 2023
Seasonal temperatures throughout the next few days
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Seasonal temperatures throughout the next few days
Very seasonal weather will be with us over the next few days with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Seasonal temperatures throughout the next few days
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Flakes and chilly windchills to end your 2023