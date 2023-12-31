Corbin man arrested for stealing packages

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Corbin man has been arrested for stealing packages from a front porch.

According to the Corbin Police Department, officials responded to a theft report on Dec. 30 at a residence in Corbin. Victims provided Ring video footage of a male subject taking packaged delivered to the front door of the home.

The suspect was identified as Michael Felts, 39, of Corbin, and was arrested today. Felts is charged with theft of mail matter.

The stolen property was recovered.

