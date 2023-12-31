Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Corbin man arrested for stealing packages

Michael Felts
Michael Felts(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Corbin man has been arrested for stealing packages from a front porch.

According to the Corbin Police Department, officials responded to a theft report on Dec. 30 at a residence in Corbin. Victims provided Ring video footage of a male subject taking packaged delivered to the front door of the home.

The suspect was identified as Michael Felts, 39, of Corbin, and was arrested today. Felts is charged with theft of mail matter.

The stolen property was recovered.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
According to the Georgetown News Graphic, the shooting happened around four Friday afternoon...
Victim identified in deadly accidental shooting
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door
Police say officers were called to Ashby Glen Place and Old Todds Road at 7:08 p.m. by a man...
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

Candance Crabtree
Monticello woman arrested on multiple felony charges
While many districts struggle to find SROs, Anderson County has more than law requires
While many districts struggle to find SROs, Anderson County has more than law requires
Lexington officer uninjured following early-morning attack.
Lexington police officer uninjured following early-morning incident
Cross Connections Church giveaway
Pulaski Co. church gives away thousands of clothes