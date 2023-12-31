CycleBar hopes to help people stick to their fitness New Year’s resolutions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The last day of 2023 is quickly approaching, and many people will make resolutions they hope will better their lives in 2024.

Living a healthier lifestyle is a common goal for many people.

“We move our bodies because it makes us feel good, we want to be healthy,” said Phillip Burchell, assistant manager and instructor at CycleBar Patchen Square. “We start those resolutions and then the minute we fail, we quit completely.”

Settling into a New Year’s resolution focused on fitness can be difficult to maintain.

“With cycle bar, you have an instructor, it’s a group fitness setting, and you feel like you’re capable of doing it,” said Burchell.

While many make fitness their New Year’s resolution, burnout is one of the reasons that lead many to pump the breaks earlier on in the year.

“If we sign up for something, we do it for a month, where you kind of get burnt out of it. If you commit to yourself that you’re going to do this for six months, you’re more likely to go through with it,” said Burchell. “It doesn’t have to be the first of the year to start a resolution, you can start a resolution at any point, but it’s about making a commitment to yourself and sticking with it.”

By marketing prolonged memberships to all, even to those new to fitness, the hope is to help keep those New Year’s resolutions past January.

“The more you come, the more comfortable you get and you start to feel really good about what you’re doing in here and you start to feel results in how you feel,” said Burchell.

As the months go by, the goal is to make fitness less of a chore for the new year, and more of a habit for years to come.

