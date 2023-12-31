Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington police officer unhurt following early-morning incident

Lexington officer uninjured following early-morning attack.
Lexington officer uninjured following early-morning attack.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer was uninjured during an early-morning incident at the Catalina Motel at 208 West New Circle Road.

According to Lexington Police, a report of a possible domestic abuse incident came in at around 5:17 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, police located the disorderly suspect, who refused to comply then attacked an officer. The officer was able to detain the suspect after deploying a taser.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lexington officer was uninjured.

The suspect has been charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree strangulation, third-degree assault (police officer), and first-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
According to the Georgetown News Graphic, the shooting happened around four Friday afternoon...
Victim identified in deadly accidental shooting
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door
Police say officers were called to Ashby Glen Place and Old Todds Road at 7:08 p.m. by a man...
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

While many districts struggle to find SROs, Anderson County has more than law requires
While many districts struggle to find SROs, Anderson County has more than law requires
Cross Connections Church giveaway
Pulaski Co. church gives away thousands of clothes
Jonathan Byerly started the business after his experience in the world of martial arts,...
“Martial Arts is my life, its all I do”: London Martial Arts puts city on world stage
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/30/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/30/2023