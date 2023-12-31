Lexington police officer unhurt following early-morning incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer was uninjured during an early-morning incident at the Catalina Motel at 208 West New Circle Road.

According to Lexington Police, a report of a possible domestic abuse incident came in at around 5:17 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, police located the disorderly suspect, who refused to comply then attacked an officer. The officer was able to detain the suspect after deploying a taser.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lexington officer was uninjured.

The suspect has been charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree strangulation, third-degree assault (police officer), and first-degree criminal mischief.

