“Martial Arts is my life, its all I do”: London Martial Arts puts city on world stage

Jonathan Byerly started the business after his experience in the world of martial arts,...
Jonathan Byerly started the business after his experience in the world of martial arts, training for 20 years.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Martial Arts is entering the new year after bringing home around 10 gold medals from the Good Fight Sub-Only Worlds Tournament in December.

The tournament consists of 88 different teams and 700 competitors worldwide.

London Martial Arts placed fourth in the tournament.

London Martial Arts started in 2021 and has seen a lot of growth over the years, going from three athletes at the world tournament to 20 athletes.

Jonathan Byerly started the business after his experience in the world of martial arts, training for 20 years.

“It gave me a lot of confidence as a kid,” Byerly said. “When I started, my plan was to get a black belt and then it went from that to running my own business. Martial Arts is my life. It’s all I do.”

London Martial Arts has various programs for athletes of all ages and, for some athletes has brought families closer together.

“The best thing is I’ve gotten closer with my kids and my family,” Greg Brummett said. “I got them into it and we travel and go to tournaments and just a good time, we’ve had a blast with it.”

For many athletes, they joined as a way to learn how to protect themselves while others joined because of their parents.

“My dad did it when he grew up and was a coach,” Trey Byerly said. “I just started going to the gym and ever since then I haven’t quit.”

Jonathan Byerly said his goal for the organization is to continue to grow and bring more young athletes to world competitions.

