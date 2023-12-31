Thousands of fans file in Rupp Arena to experience Tyler Childers in concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of fans filed into Rupp Arena Saturday night to hear Lawrence County native Tyler Childers perform.

“Its just crazy, like I wanted to be here so bad,” said concertgoer Kaylee Mollett.

Mollett, along with Alex Jude, have been fans since the beginning of Childers’ career, but the Eastern Kentuckians said supporting a fellow Appalachian takes on a whole new meaning.

“A lot of people in Appalachia, they don’t really get the platform to be able to express themselves in ways through music or arts or anything in general, so to see him be put on a pedestal like that and to represent our area amazingly, is awesome,” Jude said.

Other long-time fans share how it feels to see the artist’s transition to mainstream success.

“Seeing him go from kind of a lower artist not many people knew about to something, like playing at Rupp, like big shows, especially a two-day show, that’s pretty cool to see,” said Piper Steffen. “Especially being able to follow him through that.”

Those with Rupp Arena said there is a special sense of excitement when they get to showcase one of Kentucky’s finest.

“I think the home state shows and anyone who’s from Lexington or Louisville get a bigger draw because people want to support and we’ve watched them kind of grow up and come up through their market, and we’re just really excited to have him,” said the venue’s marketing director Stephanie Bork.

Like Tyler sings, “I will wait for you,” the fans are excitedly waiting for him, too.

Childers will ring in the new year with thousands of concert-goers again at Rupp Arena Sunday night.

