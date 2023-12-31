Everyday Kentucky
UK Women's Basketball ends 2023 with a win

Ajae Petty notches a double-double against Samford
Ajae Petty notches a double-double against Samford(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky women’s basketball (7-7) topped the Samford Bulldogs (7-7) 72-59 in their final non-conference game of the season.

The Wildcats got a game-high 22 points from Ajae Petty. The senior added 13 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.

Junior guard Brooklynn Miles had a career high 13 points and also dished out six assists.

“So proud. I gave her a shout out in the locker room. I thought she adjusted to how they were playing her.,”said Head Coach Kyra Elzy. “Early in the season, when they weren’t guarding her, she would just stand. Today, we talked to her about cutting. To see her cut, make layups, make plays and be aggressive and that’s what we’re going to need from her.”

Senior guard Maddie Scherr had a solid all-around game with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one blocked shot and one steal.

Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, hosting Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference opener. Tipoff from Rupp Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

