While many districts struggle to find SROs, Anderson County has more than law requires

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - State law requires every Kentucky school have at least one SRO. In Anderson County, the district has exceeded the requirements put in place by the legislature. Through a partnership with the county’s Sheriff, they’ve been named one of the state’s ‘SRO Promising Programs.’

“We’ve always had good SROs. They make such a difference in the lives of kids, they do protect from evil, but all those kids also become their family,” said Director of Programs and Operations of Anderson County Schools, Ronnie Fields.

Anderson County School District leaders take pride in their strong SRO program, one they say has been in place long before it was required by the legislature.

“We really wanted to put our heads together to see what we could do to add additional SROs to our school district,” said Superintendent of Anderson County Schools, Sheila Mitchell.

Mitchell says it all started back in 2017. That’s when she partnered with the county sheriff, Joe Milam.

“We said from the outset we wanted one in every school,” said Sheriff Milam.

Many districts have struggled to find qualified SRO candidates. Sheriff Milam says when they opened their positions, his deputies were jumping at the opportunity. That includes Lieutenant Tony Likins.

“For me it was I felt like it was a calling,” said Anderson County High School SRO, Lt. Tony Likins.

Lt. Likins has been the SRO at Anderson County High School for seven years.

“It changes you as an officer, as a deputy. It changes you and molds you because it’s really it’s like culture shock when you leave the road,” said Lt. Likins.

The district now has seven SROs for its six schools. Sheriff Milam says their SROs aren’t just enforcers but also mentors, and even friends, to students.

“If you want to have a successful SRO program, the SROs have to ingrain yourself in their prospective school. They can’t just have a gun and a badge on, sit at a desk at the front door. They have to become part of the school and these guys I mean they do all kinds of stuff,” said Sheriff Milam.

According to the state, 43% of Kentucky schools are without an SRO. Most districts blame a lack of funding and qualified applicants for their inability to fill SRO positions.

